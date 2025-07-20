403
Türkiye Denies Targeting Syria’s Druze Community
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation issued a strong rebuttal on Saturday against accusations that the country is deliberately targeting the Druze community in Syria.
The center stressed that these allegations are being deliberately spread by particular media organizations to stir tension.
In a formal declaration, the center noted that "provocative, misleading content" suggesting Türkiye is attacking the Druze population in Syria has been intentionally disseminated through various news platforms.
It emphasized that these claims form part of a “clear disinformation campaign aimed at distorting Türkiye’s foreign policy.”
The announcement reiterated that Türkiye’s diplomatic stance is rooted in humanitarian values.
“Türkiye pursues a resolute and principled foreign policy based on respect for human rights and adherence to international law, with a focus on regional peace and stability.
Türkiye’s approach, which has consistently supported Syria’s political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, does not allow for ethnic, religious, or sectarian discrimination; the primary concern is the protection of human dignity and fundamental rights,” the statement explained.
Quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the center highlighted that Türkiye’s policies in Syria are not shaped by ethnic or sectarian motivations.
This outlook guides all of the country's humanitarian and diplomatic efforts on the ground.
The statement also pointed out that from the onset of the Syrian conflict, Türkiye has provided refuge to displaced Syrians without discrimination.
The country has introduced wide-ranging humanitarian support and social welfare efforts to assist all affected communities.
