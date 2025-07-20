403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fighting continues in Suwayda even amid efforts to enforce nationwide truce
(MENAFN) Armed confrontations persisted on Saturday in the southern Syrian province of Suwayda, as battles between Bedouin tribal fighters and local armed factions showed no signs of ending, even amid efforts to enforce a nationwide truce.
According to reports, internal security forces began spreading throughout Suwayda in an attempt to implement the terms of the ceasefire and bring stability to the region. Units were seen deploying both inside the city and in nearby areas.
Despite this intervention, the clashes have not subsided entirely, with heavy fighting still reported in some districts.
Earlier in the day, Syria’s presidency announced an all-encompassing and immediate ceasefire, following days of escalating violence that had gripped the province.
The unrest originally erupted on July 13, when hostilities flared up between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in the area.
The conflict intensified further with a series of Israeli air raids, which struck Syrian military sites and critical infrastructure in the capital, Damascus. Israel justified its strikes by claiming it aimed to protect Druze populations.
The developments come against the backdrop of major political change in Syria. In December, longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending the decades-long rule of the Baath Party, which had governed the country since 1963.
In January, a transitional government was established, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa assuming leadership of the country.
According to reports, internal security forces began spreading throughout Suwayda in an attempt to implement the terms of the ceasefire and bring stability to the region. Units were seen deploying both inside the city and in nearby areas.
Despite this intervention, the clashes have not subsided entirely, with heavy fighting still reported in some districts.
Earlier in the day, Syria’s presidency announced an all-encompassing and immediate ceasefire, following days of escalating violence that had gripped the province.
The unrest originally erupted on July 13, when hostilities flared up between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in the area.
The conflict intensified further with a series of Israeli air raids, which struck Syrian military sites and critical infrastructure in the capital, Damascus. Israel justified its strikes by claiming it aimed to protect Druze populations.
The developments come against the backdrop of major political change in Syria. In December, longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending the decades-long rule of the Baath Party, which had governed the country since 1963.
In January, a transitional government was established, with President Ahmad al-Sharaa assuming leadership of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment