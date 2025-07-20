403
Zelensky reveals new proposed phases of peace discussions with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Kyiv has suggested initiating another round of peace negotiations with Russia in the upcoming week.
“NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) Secretary (Rustem) Umerov also reported that he has proposed another meeting with the Russian side for next week,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.
Reiterating the urgency of the dialogue, Zelenskyy emphasized that the pace of negotiations between the two nations “must be increased.” He stressed the importance of a high-level summit, noting that a leaders’ meeting would be crucial to securing lasting peace.
“Ukraine is ready for such a meeting,” he added.
Zelenskyy also shared that discussions are ongoing with Russia concerning the exchange of prisoners and the return of fallen soldiers. He stated that both sides are still adhering to the terms agreed upon during the last round of talks in Istanbul.
“Our team is currently working on another exchange,” he went on to say, without providing further details.
While there has been no official response from Russian authorities to Zelenskyy’s proposal, reports from Russian media outlets have indicated that the initiative has been acknowledged, citing insiders close to Moscow’s negotiating team.
Following a recent meeting with Umerov, Zelenskyy posted on X that the follow-through on agreements made during the second Istanbul negotiations “needs more momentum.”
In reaction to Zelenskyy’s comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the Ukrainian leader’s remarks as a “positive signal” and confirmed that Moscow is also in favor of accelerating the negotiation process.
Two official rounds of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have taken place in Istanbul, with the most recent session occurring on June 2. That meeting resulted in several key humanitarian agreements, according to reports.
