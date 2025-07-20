Aditi Agarwal To Anu Mehta: 6 Heroines Of Allu Arjun Who Faded Away

Six heroines who starred in super hit films with Allu Arjun have faded from the limelight. It's unexpected that these actresses, despite acting in successful movies, are no longer active in the industry

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a top pan-India hero. Pushpa 1 & 2 made him a national star. Pushpa 2 was a massive hit. When Allu Arjun debuted in Gangotri, his looks were criticized. Now, he's the Stylish Star. Six heroines from his films since Gangotri have vanished. They weren't flops; they were in super hits with Bunny. Let's find out who they are.

Aditi Agarwal, Arti Agarwal's sister, debuted opposite Allu Arjun in Gangotri, a super hit. Despite a few more films, her career didn't last.Anu Mehta debuted with the sensational hit Arya. Sukumar's 'feel my love' concept and Devi Sri Prasad's music were highlights. Anu's homely looks were praised, but later films didn't work, leading to her fade-out.Bunny, directed by VV Vinayak, was Allu Arjun's hat-trick hit. Gowri Munjal debuted in it. She acted in a few more films but left the industry after 2011.Hansika debuted opposite Allu Arjun in Puri Jagannadh's Desamuduru. She became an instant sensation, especially among youth, earning the title 'Apple Beauty.' While she had many Telugu offers initially, she currently has none, though she acts in other languages.Sheela Kaur gained recognition with Parugu, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and starring Allu Arjun. Her homely look in a langa voni was appreciated. Despite the film's success and a few other hits, she left the industry after the disastrous Parama Veera Chakra.Ileana was Tollywood's first crore-rupee heroine. Julai, with Allu Arjun, was a blockbuster. She gradually shifted to Bollywood, where she found fewer opportunities. Now, she's enjoying family life with her husband and two sons.