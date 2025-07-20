Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Behdienkhlam Festival In Jowai, Meghalaya Powerful Anti‐Drug Message


2025-07-20 03:11:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video on X highlighting the Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Meghalaya. The footage vividly captures the sacred procession and giant rots (bamboo structures), including one representing Operation Sindoor as part of a local campaign against drugs, a strong symbol urging communities to reject addiction.

MENAFN20072025007385015968ID1109822569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search