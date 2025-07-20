Behdienkhlam Festival In Jowai, Meghalaya Powerful Anti‐Drug Message

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video on X highlighting the Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Meghalaya. The footage vividly captures the sacred procession and giant rots (bamboo structures), including one representing Operation Sindoor as part of a local campaign against drugs, a strong symbol urging communities to reject addiction.

