Chandigarh Demolishes 116 Illegal Shops In Sector 53-54

Chandigarh authorities began demolishing a decades-old unauthorised furniture market in Sectors 53 and 54 on July 20. The market, active since 1985, had 116 shops spread over 15 acres of agricultural land. Local administration and police supervised the action amid tight security.

