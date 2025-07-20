Mercury Retrograde 2025: Good Fortune For These Lucky Zodiac Signs

Mercury Retrograde July 2025 Effects: This article explores which zodiac signs will experience good fortune until August due to Mercury's retrograde in Cancer.

Astrologically, a planet's retrograde motion is an illusion from Earth's perspective, appearing to move backward. No planet actually moves backward; it's an optical illusion.

This backward motion is called retrograde. Mercury went retrograde on the 18th of this month. On July 18th at 9:45 AM, Mercury entered retrograde in Cancer and will remain so for 24 days, until August 11th. This retrograde in Cancer will bring positive results for some zodiac signs. Let's see which signs will benefit.

Mercury generally governs education, intellect, intelligence, communication, speech, the nervous system, and business. Let's see which signs will enjoy good fortune during Mercury's retrograde.

With Mercury retrograde, Aries will find good job opportunities. Progress in career and business is likely. Family relationships will strengthen. New income sources may appear. Long-pending payments might be recovered. Courage and confidence will increase.

Mercury retrograde benefits Libra. Your material comforts are likely to increase. Family life will be joyful. Strong chances of acquiring land, property, or vehicles exist. You'll succeed at work. Life will be happy.

Mercury's retrograde brings numerous benefits to Scorpio. Family life will be happy. Harmony between spouses will increase. You'll spend time with children. Career progress is likely. Good news from afar is possible.

Capricorn will experience positive effects during Mercury retrograde. You'll see positive results in personal and professional life. Your speech will be sweet. You'll receive support from your partner. New opportunities will arise for entrepreneurs.

Mercury retrograde offers numerous benefits to Pisces. Luck will be on your side. Some tasks will be completed, perhaps unexpectedly. You'll engage in religious activities. Pending work might be finished.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.