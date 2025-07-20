403
Voting Begins For Japan's Upper House Election
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 20 (KUNA) -- Voting for Japan's Upper House election began on Sunday at some 44,000 polling stations across the country, giving an opportunity to voters to pass judgment on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration.
Attention is focused on whether the ruling coalition, made up of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the minor Komeito Party, can secure at least 50 seats to maintain its majority in the 248-seat upper chamber.
Half of the seats in the Upper House come up for election every three years for a six-year term.
The LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the more powerful Lower House last October.
Focal issues include economic measures to counter inflation, such as a consumption tax cut and responses to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
A total of 522 persons filed their candidacy, 125 of the upper chamber's 248 seats will be up for grabs in Sunday's poll, 75 seats in prefecture-based constituencies and 50 through proportional representation.
About 101 million Japanese citizens aged 18 or older are eligible to vote across Japan until polling stations close by 8 p.m. local time, with vote counting to begin immediately after the polls close, and full results are expected to be known by Monday morning. (end)
