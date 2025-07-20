403
Cruise Boat Accident in Vietnam Claims 34 Lives
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from the overturning of a tourist boat carrying 53 individuals in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay has risen to 34, as confirmed by authorities.
The vessel, named Wonder Sea, capsized on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Dau Go Cave, located in Quang Ninh province.
The incident occurred during intense wind conditions and torrential rainfall, as reported by a news agency, which cited statements from local provincial officials.
Authorities have indicated that 11 individuals have been successfully rescued, while 34 bodies have so far been retrieved from the water.
The boat was reportedly transporting 48 tourists along with five crew members.
Among the passengers were numerous families, including children.
Initially, search and rescue operations were suspended due to limited visibility and severe weather.
However, officials later stated that sea conditions had improved, allowing police and emergency teams to resume efforts to locate those still missing and any potential survivors.
