State Statistics Committee Releases Annual Diabetes Data
Of these newly diagnosed cases, 1,134 patients were classified as insulin-dependent, while 32,399 were not reliant on insulin treatment.
Additionally, the number of diabetes patients officially registered with medical institutions during the same year reached 423,523. Among them, 39,211 were insulin-dependent, and 384,312 were non–insulin-dependent cases.
