State Statistics Committee Releases Annual Diabetes Data

In 2024, a total of 33,533 individuals in Azerbaijan were diagnosed with diabetes for the first time,reports, citing the State Statistics Committee in response to Trend's inquiry.

Of these newly diagnosed cases, 1,134 patients were classified as insulin-dependent, while 32,399 were not reliant on insulin treatment.

Additionally, the number of diabetes patients officially registered with medical institutions during the same year reached 423,523. Among them, 39,211 were insulin-dependent, and 384,312 were non–insulin-dependent cases.