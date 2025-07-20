Six People Wounded In Enemy Strikes In Kharkiv Region Over The Past Day
"Six people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the city of Kupiansk, men aged 45, 59, and 73 were injured; in the village of Nechvolodivka, Kindrashivska community, a 42-year-old man was injured; in the city of Izium, women aged 50 and 76 were injured," Syniehubov wrote.
According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv Region, particularly 17 Geran-2 UAVs and two FPV drones.
Civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kupiansk and Izium Districts were damaged and destroyed. Specifically: four trucks and four passenger cars (in the village of Semenivka), a two-story residential building, an unused building, and a car (in the city of Izium).Read also: SSU marks 2,000 Russian tanks eliminated since invasion
As reported, on July 18, the Russian army attacked 10 settlements in the Kharkiv Regio , causing damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment