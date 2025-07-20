Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six People Wounded In Enemy Strikes In Kharkiv Region Over The Past Day


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegra .

"Six people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the city of Kupiansk, men aged 45, 59, and 73 were injured; in the village of Nechvolodivka, Kindrashivska community, a 42-year-old man was injured; in the city of Izium, women aged 50 and 76 were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv Region, particularly 17 Geran-2 UAVs and two FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kupiansk and Izium Districts were damaged and destroyed. Specifically: four trucks and four passenger cars (in the village of Semenivka), a two-story residential building, an unused building, and a car (in the city of Izium).

As reported, on July 18, the Russian army attacked 10 settlements in the Kharkiv Regio , causing damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram

