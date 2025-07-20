Sacramento Jewish Food Faire Returns Oct. 12 With Flavors, Culture, And Sacramento's Best Bagels

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 19, 2025 4:48 pm - The 48th Annual Sacramento Jewish Food Faire Harvest Market returns Oct 12 with expanded food sales, vendors, music, and the first-ever Sacramento's Best Bagel Contest. Admission is free! All are welcome to enjoy this beloved cultural celebration.

SACRAMENTO, CA - One of Sacramento's most beloved and delicious traditions is back for its 48th year. The Sacramento Jewish Food Faire Harvest Market returns Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Sacramento Scottish Rite Masonic Center, promising a day filled with traditional Jewish cuisine, cultural celebration, and community connection.

Hosted by Congregation Beth Shalom, this annual event has become a hallmark of the Sacramento cultural calendar, attracting thousands of visitors from all backgrounds for a day of festive noshing, music, shopping, and storytelling.

This year's event features exciting additions, including:

.Expanded food sales featuring classic Ashkenazi and Sephardic dishes

.Classic Jewish cuisine - brisket, kugel, knishes, babka, and more

.A Beer and Wine Garden for guests 21+ to relax with Israeli and local pours

.A vibrant vendor fair with handcrafted goods, local artisans, and Judaica

.Live entertainment including klezmer, folk, and world music performances

.And the first-ever Sacramento's Best Bagel Contest, where local bakeries will compete for the title of bagel royalty

Admission is completely FREE, and all are welcome - as the organizers say,“You don't have to be Jewish to enjoy Jewish food!”

Whether you're craving a warm knish, a fresh bagel with shmear, homemade rugelach, or a brisket sandwich that melts in your mouth, there's something for every appetite. Vegetarian and kid-friendly options will also be available.

“The Food Faire is about more than just great food,” said a representative from Congregation Beth Shalom.“It's about building community, preserving heritage, and sharing joy through culture and cuisine.”

Proceeds from the event support the synagogue's education and outreach programs.

For menus, vendor details, and contest info, visit Come hungry, leave happy, and don't forget to vote for your favorite bagel!

Location:

Sacramento Scottish Rite Masonic Center

6151 H Street,

Sacramento, CA 95819