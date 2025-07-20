403
5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Northern Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 20 (KUNA) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Iran Sunday with no losses in lives or property, reported the authorities.
Tehran University's Seismological Center mentioned that the quake's epicenter was 10 kilometers deep in Fazelabad area, Golestan province.
The Iranian Red Crescent Society in Golestan mentioned that rescue teams were sent promptly to the area to examine possible damages, adding that no losses in lives or property occurred as of yet. (end)
