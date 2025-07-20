Qatar Makes Significant Strides In ICT Development Index 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has strengthened its position among the world's leading digital economies by developing its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the country is recognised among the global digital performers in ICT development index this year.

According to a recent report released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Qatar has made significant progress in the ITU's ICT Development Index (IDI) 2025, recording a score of 98.4 points.

This reflects the development of infrastructure, quality of communication, and efficiency of its usage, strengthening its position among the leading digital economies globally, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stated in a post.

Qatar's top score highlights the strong relation between digital development and economic growth.

This achievement aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its goal to diversify the Qatari economy and secure a stable, sustainable business environment.

According to the report, 99.7 percent of individuals in Qatar are using the internet, while households with internet access at home account for 98.7 percent.

The report noted that 100 percent of Qatar's population is covered by at least a 3G mobile network, 99.8 percent of the population is covered by at least a 4G/LTE mobile network, while individuals owning at least a mobile phone in Qatar are at 98.5 percent.

Qatar is advancing towards harnessing growth in the ICT sector by implementing various diversified enhancements.

The country has become a hub for the market, with numerous innovations, exceptional infrastructures, and monitoring of digital performance.

The 2025 edition of ITU's ICT Development Index confirms steady progress toward universal and meaningful connectivity (UMC), with nearly all economies improving their performance.

The global average score rose for the third consecutive year, with low-income economies achieving the fastest gains.

However, persistent disparities remain, especially in affordability and

usage.

Universal and meaningful connectivity is essential for the socio-economic development, and its importance continues to grow as the country advance toward achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.

The Index is composed of ten indicators across two pillars representing the two dimensions of universal connectivity and meaningful connectivity.

The average IDI 2025 score for the 164 economies included in the 2025 edition is 78 out of 100, reflecting sustained progress.

The lowest IDI score is 25 and the highest is 99. Forty-seven economies have an IDI score between 90 and 100.

Another 51 economies have a score between 80 and 90.

At the other end of the scale, 20 economies score below 50, and a further 15 have a score between 50 and 60.

Among the six ITU regions, Europe (average IDI 2025 score of 91) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (88) achieve the best group performance.

They are also the most homogeneous, as reflected in their tall, narrow distribution curves. Asia-Pacific (80), the Arab States (78) and the Americas (77) achieve similar average scores.

The edition of the ICT Development Index confirms the patterns and trends observed in the previous two editions based on the methodology adopted in 2023.

Digital development continues to advance globally, with countries at earlier stages of digital transformation improving the fastest.

IDI performance remains closely tied to overall levels of development, and substantial variation within regions shows that geography alone does not determine connectivity outcomes.