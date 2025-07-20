LOT - The Value Shop Opens Third Branch In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: LOT - The Value Shop has further strengthened its footprint in Qatar by opening its third store at Salwa Road, Al Aziziya, inside LuLu Hypermarket.

The new outlet offers an even wider selection of value-driven products at unbeatable prices, promising a seamless and budget-friendly shopping experience for all.

Following the successful operation of its first branch at Barwa Madinatna and the second at Abu Sidra Mall, this new opening highlights the brand's growing popularity and its commitment to delivering exceptional value, variety, and convenience.

LOT - The Value Shop caters to every shopper's lifestyle with a carefully curated range of products, including trendy fashion for men, women, and children, stylish footwear, elegant jewelry, and ladies' handbags.

In addition to fashion, the store offers a wide assortment of stationery, home décor, furnishings, household essentials, toys, and much more-making it a preferred shopping destination for both families and individuals.

Staying true to its core promise of affordability, LOT - The Value Shop offers more products priced between QR1 and QR19.

Household essentials are available from QR1 to QR4, making daily shopping more accessible and budget conscious. The toys section is specially curated so that every item is priced at QR19 or below, bringing joy and affordability to families with children.

To mark the occasion, the Salwa Road branch has also launched a fresh summer collection for men, women, and kids.

The collection features stylish and seasonal picks that allow customers to stay fashionable without overspending, reinforcing the brand's vision of making style affordable for everyone.

The grand opening was inaugurated by Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Director of Global Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer of LuLu Group, in the presence of distinguished guests and social media influencers.

The launch event offered an exclusive first look at the store's collection, interactive shopping experiences, and special promotions, celebrating a key milestone in the brand's journey in Qatar.

Strategically located at LuLu Hypermarket, Salwa Road – Al Aziziya, the store is designed to offer a convenient and comfortable shopping experience.

Its well-organized layout allows customers to easily navigate through various sections and explore the wide product range.

With this latest opening, LOT - The Value Shop continues to redefine value shopping in Qatar, combining quality, affordability, and convenience under one roof.

Whether shopping for fashion, home needs, or daily essentials, customers can look forward to a refreshing and rewarding retail experience at LOT - The Value Shop, LuLu Salwa Road.

Back-to-home offers now add even more excitement to the shopping journey-where quality meets unbeatable prices at LOT - The Value Shop.