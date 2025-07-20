Faith-Based Values, Family Engagement Highlighted In 'Join Me With The Righteous' Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The“Join Me with the Righteous” competition, held with the support of the Religious Endowment Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development under the General Directorate of Endowments, has succeeded in fostering faith-based values and deepening students' connection with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), both in word and action.

The initiative significantly impacted students, parents, and schools across Qatar, cultivating Islamic behavioural ethics and promoting shared family engagement in religious education.

Academic Deputy Director of Khalid Bin Al-Waleed Preparatory School for Boys Nader Abdulwahab Al-Odhayani, praised the growing success of the event.

He highlighted the notable development of the competition this year, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs-represented by the General Directorate of Endowments-and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education through the Department of Educational Guidance and the Islamic Education Section.

Al-Odhayani noted the competition had a tangible effect on students' behavior, increasing their commitment to practicing daily and situational supplications.

He emphasized the crucial role parents played, stating:

“Family engagement was clearly evident. Involving parents in the competition had a significant impact on reinforcing shared moral education within the household.”

Now in its third consecutive year of endowment-backed support, the competition saw a remarkable increase in participation, reaching 495 participants-390 students and 105 parents.

A total of 107 winners were announced, including 86 students and 21 parents, representing 103 schools across the country, reflecting the competition's growing reach and popularity.

Al-Odhayani also commended the implementation of electronic judging systems, which helped ease the workload of jury committees and expedited the announcement of results.

He extended his sincere thanks to the General Directorate of Endowments for their sustained support, stating:

“Their sponsorship gave the competition an institutional foundation and ensured its continuity. We look forward to expanding the initiative further by involving private and model schools, and enhancing the educational material for the parents' category.”