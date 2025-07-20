Second“Hamba” Pakistani Mango & Products Exhibition Concludes With Record Sales

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The second edition of the“Hamba” Pakistani Mango and Products Exhibition concluded on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Souq Waqif's Eastern Square.

The event was organized by the Celebrations Organising Committee of the Private Engineering Office, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Doha.

The exhibition witnessed remarkable attendance and widespread praise for its organization and product quality.

Over the course of 10 days, the exhibition attracted more than 101,200 visitors from various nationalities.

Total mango sales reached an impressive 228,929 kilograms, surpassing last year's figure of 225,929 kilograms-underscoring the growing trust in the event and the excellence of the offerings.

This year's edition featured a wide variety of Pakistani mangoes, specially imported from different regions across Pakistan, including Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Sindhri, and Dussehri.

The mangoes were air-shipped daily to ensure top quality, freshness, and peak ripeness for visitors to enjoy.

The event included participation from more than 60 Qatari companies and over 10 specialized Pakistani mango exporters, in addition to 25+ restaurants and food outlets offering creative dishes and traditional desserts made from mangoes-creating an immersive culinary and cultural experience that received enthusiastic response from attendees.

The organizing committee provided a fully air-conditioned environment to preserve the quality of the mangoes and enhance the visitor experience, making the exhibition a standout destination throughout its duration.

As part of the exhibition's health and safety measures, the organizers coordinated with the Ministry of Public Health to conduct routine laboratory testing on random mango samples.

The results confirmed that all samples were free of pesticide residues or harmful substances and complied with approved food safety standards.

Statement from Mr. Khalid Saif Al-Suwaidi, Exhibition General Supervisor:

“We are proud of the tremendous success of this year's Hamba Exhibition-both in terms of record-breaking sales and the incredible engagement from the public. We surpassed last year's figures, which clearly reflects the audience's satisfaction with the quality, organization, and overall experience.”

He added:“This year's key strength was the daily air-shipment of premium mangoes at the peak of their season, alongside a diverse participation of restaurants and companies from both Pakistan and Qatar. This combination created a rich experience that reflected authentic flavors and Pakistan's agricultural heritage.”

“We also placed great importance on product safety by conducting lab testing in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health. The analysis results confirmed the high quality and cleanliness of the mangoes, further strengthening public confidence in what we offered.”

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who contributed to the success of this event-from our hardworking teams, supporters, and partners, to the thousands of visitors. We promise even more exciting and diverse events in the near future.”