Nishant Kumar Performs Rudrabhishek On His Birthday, Backs Father Nitish As CM Candidate In Assembly Polls

Patna, July 20 (IANS) Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, performed Rudrabhishek at Patna's Mahavir Temple on Sunday, marking his birthday during the auspicious month of Sawan.

Speaking to reporters after the ritual, Nishant said, "My father is working here in Bihar as Chief Minister and has done many things for the state. Due to him, the state has progressed on the development path, and I am sure the people of Bihar will once again bless him with votes in the upcoming Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, large posters and hoardings featuring Nishant Kumar were put up outside the Bihar State JD(U) office in Patna, describing him as the future need of Bihar and thanking him for "listening to Bihar's demand".

The posters have reignited speculation over Nishant Kumar's entry into active politics, just months before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Previously, discussions on Nishant's possible political debut had surfaced but subsided without confirmation.

Nishant, an engineering graduate, has maintained distance from politics, leading a low-profile personal life while consistently avoiding clear statements about contesting elections.

However, his public endorsement of Nitish Kumar for a fresh term, coupled with the posters, has sparked discussions within JD(U) circles about his political future.

Sources within JD(U) indicate that Nishant Kumar could potentially contest from Harnaut in Nalanda, a constituency once represented by Nitish Kumar, or from another seat in the district if he enters electoral politics.

The JD(U) leadership has so far maintained silence regarding Nishant's formal entry into politics or a candidature in the 2025 elections, though some senior leaders within the party have openly advocated for Nishant to take forward Nitish Kumar's political legacy.

Leaders like Gopal Mandal had openly said that if Nishant does not join the JD(U), the party may split in the future.

As Bihar gears up for elections, the posters on Nishant's birthday have added a new dimension to the state's evolving political narrative.