Israeli Defense Minister Expresses Distrust in Syrian Leader
(MENAFN) Israel's defense minister voiced deep skepticism regarding Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, according to reports from a news agency on Saturday.
During a discussion in Washington with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Minister Israel Katz alleged that Sharaa is likely to deploy what he referred to as “jihadist groups” against Israel at some point in the future.
Katz firmly stated, "We only trust God and the IDF (Israeli army) to protect the State of Israel,” emphasizing a lack of confidence in Syria's current leadership.
Reflecting on the leadership of Syria’s now-defunct Baath regime, which collapsed after a 61-year rule in December, Katz continued: “I did not trust (Hafez) Assad the father, nor (Bashar) Assad the son, and certainly do not trust a leader like Sharaa, who relies on jihadist groups that he operates against minorities in Syria, such as the Druze now, and tomorrow he could use them against Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights.”
His remarks suggest that Israel sees Sharaa as a destabilizing figure in the region, particularly due to his alleged manipulation of extremist militias.
Israel has maintained its occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967, a move considered illegal under international law.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Syrian presidency declared an all-encompassing and prompt ceasefire in Suwayda, a southern region recently shaken by violent conflict.
The unrest, which erupted on July 13, involved confrontations between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions.
Tensions escalated quickly, prompting Israeli aerial assaults that targeted Syrian military installations and key infrastructure around Damascus.
