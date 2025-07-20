403
UK Arrests Protesters After Palestine Action Ban
(MENAFN) Over one hundred individuals have been taken into custody throughout the United Kingdom due to demonstrations linked to the outlawed group Palestine Action.
The rallies, now entering their third consecutive week, come in the aftermath of the UK government's decision to label the organization as a terrorist entity.
Protest activities have erupted in various urban centers nationwide as authorities intensify their measures against those showing backing for the prohibited group.
According to The Metropolitan Police, 55 individuals were apprehended on Saturday in Parliament Square under the 2000 Terrorism Act.
The arrests followed accusations that participants were exhibiting messages in favor of Palestine Action.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is overseeing the policing effort for the weekend, clarified in a formal statement: "Nobody will be committing an offence by simply supporting the Palestinian cause, taking part in the march or carrying flags, banners or other signs providing they don’t stray into hate speech or other offences."
He went on to caution: "However, those who see this as an opportunity to test the limits of the law by expressing support for Palestine Action, whether at a standalone protest or as part of the Palestine Coalition protest, will likely be committing an offence and will very likely be arrested."
