Qatar – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of Qatar at ‘AA’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1+’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Rationale
The ratings reflect Qatar’s very strong external balances and budgetary performance, supported by still favourable liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. The ratings also take into account the country’s capacity to absorb external or financial shocks given the large portfolio of foreign assets held by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and consequent comfortable net external creditor position when including these assets. The ratings continue to be supported by substantial hydrocarbon reserves, expanding LNG production and export capacity, and very high GDP per capita, as well as high and increasing official foreign reserves.
The ratings are constrained by relatively high – albeit declining – dependence on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength, as well as relatively high reliance on cross-border funding in the banking system. Furthermore, Qatar is exposed to significant geopolitical risk due to the war in Gaza, and the continued tension between Israel and Iran despite the ceasefire agreement that was reached in June 2025.
External finances are very strong. The current account recorded a very large surplus of 17.2% of GDP in 2024 (from 17.1% in 2023) and is projected by CI to register lower surpluses averaging 11.1% of GDP in 2025-27. This reflects our expectation of average oil prices of USD61.7/barrel over the forecast period, as well as an increase in imports. Gross external debt is expected to have decreased further to 118.1% of GDP – 174.7% of current account receipts (CARs) – compared to 123.1% of GDP (175.3% of CARs) in 2023. Official foreign exchange reserves increased to USD70.9bn in May 2025, from USD70.0bn in December 2024, with the latter expected to cover short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis by around 2.7 times in 2025.
The sovereign’s financial buffers remain large, and are considered a major supporting factor for the ratings. Very large current account surpluses have contributed to a very strong net external creditor position, when the external assets of the QIA are included. The QIA’s total assets are estimated at around 230.0% of GDP in 2024 – although an assessment of the classes, quality and liquidity of these assets is hindered by limited transparency.
The public finances remain strong. The central government budget recorded a surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2024, compared to a surplus of 5.6% in 2023. Moving forward, the budget surplus is expected to average 1.1% of GDP in 2025-27, supported by an expected increase in LNG production capacity from the North Field which would offset the projected decline in hydrocarbon prices. While the reliance on hydrocarbon revenues remains a rating constraint, the government has ample leeway to respond to severe fluctuations in hydrocarbon prices given the size of fiscal buffers and the degree of expenditure flexibility. Central government deposits stood at 15.3% of GDP in May 2025, while total government and government institution deposits in the domestic banking system were around 44.7% of GDP.
According to CI’s estimates, gross central government debt (including short-term treasury bills and bank overdrafts) declined further to 45.8% of GDP in 2024, from 48.7% in 2023, reflecting nominal GDP growth and very strong primary budget surpluses. As a share of revenues, central government debt increased to 173.1% in 2024, from 148.3% in 2023, reflecting the decline in hydrocarbon revenues. CI expects debt dynamics to remain favourable in the medium term, resulting in a decrease in the central government debt-GDP ratio to 41.5% by 2027.
Economic activity remains positive, supported by the resilience of the non-hydrocarbon sectors. Real GDP increased by 1.7% in 2024, compared to 1.4% in 2023, and is expected to recover further to 2.4% in 2025. The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains relatively favourable, with real GDP expected to grow by an average of 6.8% in 2026-27, supported by infrastructure investment and higher expected production from Qatar’s largest gas field, as well as robust performance in the service sector. Notwithstanding the above, risks to the growth outlook remain relatively large due to high geopolitical risk factors. A renewed military escalation between Israel and Iran could potentially disrupt hydrocarbon trade and production, as well as adversely affect investor sentiment. The materialisation of such a high-impact event would likely have adverse implications for the ratings, but this has not been incorporated into our baseline scenario. Other risks could stem from slower-than-projected growth in Qatar’s major trading partners, which in turn would reduce demand for hydrocarbons and adversely affect tourism revenues.
At present, Qatar’s ratings continue to be underpinned by sizeable hydrocarbon reserves (around 12.9% of global gas reserves) and associated export capacity, which in turn provide the government with substantial financial means. Given the large hydrocarbon exports and rather small population, GDP per capita is expected to exceed USD71,000 this year (higher than similarly rated peers). The ratings continue to be constrained by the reliance on hydrocarbons (37.2% of GDP in 2024), limited fiscal transparency and other institutional shortcomings, as well as limited monetary policy flexibility. In addition, Qatar’s growth potential suffers from constraints typical of regional resource-rich countries, such as the segmentation of the labour market between the public and private sectors.
CI considers the government’s contingent liabilities as moderate. The largest implicit contingent liability for the government is the banking sector. Total banking sector assets as a share of GDP were reasonably high at 253.9% in 2024. Although the sector’s asset quality is currently good and capital buffers remain strong, banks are exposed to significant lending concentrations (e.g. in real estate). Furthermore, banks’ reliance on foreign funding (particularly non-resident deposits) is still considered a potential source of risk – with non-resident deposits amounting to 24.0% of GDP in May 2025, compared to a peak of 46.6% in 2020.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the sovereign’s sizeable fiscal and external buffers against continued reliance on hydrocarbon exports and high geopolitical risk factors.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Positive in a year’s time if central government and external debt decline more rapidly than expected and the government implements key reforms that significantly reduce reliance on hydrocarbon revenues and exports, enhance productivity and competitiveness, strengthen institutions, and greatly improve fiscal transparency.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings lowered if geopolitical tensions escalate to a level that disrupts hydrocarbon flows in the region for a prolonged period of time, or if the sovereign’s balance sheet weakens significantly, for example, to a large external shock or the materialisation of contingent liabilities on a large scale.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1997. The ratings were last updated in January 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
