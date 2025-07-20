403
U.S. Tariff Threatens Brazil’s Natural Stone Sector and Raises Concerns Across the American Construction Industry
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) With significant bilateral impacts, the Brazilian Center for Natural Stone (Centrorochas) is working closely with authorities and international partners to defend the competitiveness of Brazilian stones.
The Brazilian Center for Natural Stone (Centrorochas) continues to lead efforts in defense of the production chain it represents, conducting institutional and diplomatic actions both in Brazil and abroad to mitigate the impacts of the additional 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Brazilian products. Since the announcement of the measure on July 9, it is estimated that around 60% of Brazilian natural stone shipments to the U.S. market have been suspended. By the end of the month, approximately 1,200 containers may remain unshipped, representing a potential loss of up to USD 40 million in Brazilian exports for July alone.
As 95% of all natural stone containers shipped to the United States depart from the state of Espírito Santo, the local impact is especially significant: an estimated 1,140 containers may not be shipped in July, equating to an expected loss of approximately USD 38 million in exports from the state.
U.S. Entities Also Raise Concerns
The severity of the situation was also reaffirmed by the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), Centrorochas’ partner in the United States. In a recent communication, NSI CEO Jim Hieb highlighted ongoing coordination with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), one of the largest trade organizations in the U.S., representing builders, developers, contractors, and businesses in the construction supply chain.
According to the NSI, the tariff is equally concerning for the U.S. market, particularly due to its projected impact on the construction industry. Key facts include:
• 85% of all natural stone consumed in the U.S. is imported;
• Brazil is the largest supplier, accounting for 22.6% of all imports, followed by Italy (19.1%);
• The most popular countertop materials in the U.S. come from Brazil;
• The U.S. does not have sufficient domestic production to meet demand;
• The tariff will significantly impact over 12,000 fabrication shops, 500 stone distributors, and 200,000 jobs in the U.S.
NSI and other U.S.-based trade associations plan to formally request a 90-day delay in the implementation of the tariff, currently set to take effect on August 1.
Representation and Coordination with the Federal Government
Since the measure was announced, Centrorochas has been actively engaging with Brazilian government authorities. On July 15, the association participated in the first meeting of the Interministerial Committee on Trade Negotiations and Countermeasures, led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in Brasília. The presence of the natural stone sector at the meeting was made possible through coordination with the government of Espírito Santo.
During the meeting, Centrorochas emphasized that while market diversification is important in the long term, it is not a viable short-term solution. Brazilian exports to the U.S. have specific technical characteristics—such as slab thickness—that cannot be readily redirected to other markets, which also lack the capacity to absorb current volumes. The immediate priority must be bilateral negotiation and an urgent extension of the tariff implementation timeline.
Ongoing Strategic Engagement
Centrorochas is also in constant dialogue with ApexBrasil, its partner in the “It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone” export promotion program, and remains available to participate in upcoming negotiation rounds with the U.S. government. In parallel, the association continues its international expansion strategy, having already conducted structured initiatives in the United Arab Emirates and carried out market studies in Mexico, Poland, and Australia—countries with high growth potential for Brazilian natural stones.
Industry Overview
The Brazilian natural stone industry supports approximately 480,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide. In 2024, the sector exported USD 1.26 billion—an increase of 12.7% compared to the previous year. Of that total, the U.S. accounted for 56.3%, remaining the top destination for Brazilian stone exports. In the first half of 2025 alone, the industry recorded a historic milestone with USD 426 million in exports to the U.S.—a 24.6% increase over the same period the previous year.
Centrorochas is the nationally recognized representative entity for the Brazilian natural stone sector, supported by over 230 exporting companies across the country, including both members and companies institutionally assisted by the association. It also maintains active dialogue with international organizations such as Confindustria Marmomacchine (Italy), Assimagra – the Portuguese Mineral Resources Industry Association (Portugal), IMMIB – Istanbul Mineral Exporters' Association (Turkey), and the Natural Stone Institute (United States).
The association reaffirms its commitment to defending the competitiveness, stability, and global presence of Brazilian natural stones.
