Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arrangements For Closure Of Lower Deck Of Sai Van Bridge


2025-07-20 02:31:26
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACAU, July 20 - Civil Protection Newsflash: As of 14h00 on 2025/07/20, the Civil Protection Operations Centre has recorded as a total of 67 incident report(s) in Macao and the Islands which including,1. Buildings/lamp posts/trees that are on the verge of collapse/have collapsed: 14case(s);2. Concrete, signboards, windows, canopies, or other objects fallen or swinging: 50 case(s);3. Scaffolding, scales or other construction facilities fallen or swinging: 2 case(s);4. Passenger trapped in a lift: 1 case(s);Number of persons injured due to the typhoon: 4 (from the data of the Health Bureau and Kiang Wu Hospital);

