Instamart’s Hilarious New Ad Brings Its ‘From Big to Small, We Deliver It All’ Promise to Life
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bangalore, 18th July, 2025: Instamart, India’s pioneering quick-commerce platform, has launched a new ad that elevates its promise of convenience to an entirely new level. With over 35,000 products across, customers can find a diverse selection, ranging from vacuum cleaners, mixers, projectors, soundbars, and kitchen utensils, to trending Korean beauty products, popular personal care brands, and a comprehensive range of baby care products designed for both safety and developmental learning - all delivered in just 10 minutes.
Conceptualized by Moonshot Films and titled “Big or Small, We Deliver It All”, the ad begins with a man turning on his light, only to discover that his home is being robbed. In a comedic twist, the man asks the burglars to wait a day or two for his new items to arrive. What follows is a series of hilarious scenarios in which the burglars end up helping the family with daily chores using the very items they intended to steal—from holding lamps for the teenage son to study, to providing a projector, a mixer, and even plates for the family’s meal.
The ad then shifts to a voiceover, suggesting that the family needn’t endure this absurd inconvenience. Rather than waiting days for deliveries, they can simply order from Instamart and have their items delivered to their doorstep within minutes.
The film concludes with an Instamart delivery executive arriving with a package, while the burglars are humorously frozen in place, adding a quirky twist to the situation.
This ad not only showcases Instamart’s wide array of products—from smart projectors to vacuum cleaners—but also reinforces the brand’s promise of delivering the broadest selection of items in minutes, not days.
Mayur Hola, VP, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said “We set out to tell a story that’s not just entertaining, but also highlights how Instamart delivers anything a home needs—big or small. The idea of burglars becoming helpers was a fun, unexpected way to show our range and speed, whether it’s a smart projector or plates for dinner. It’s convenience, with a twist of humour. While many platforms focus on brand partnerships, this campaign puts Instamart front and center—reinforcing our identity and showcasing what we truly offer, in a way that’s both relatable and engaging.”
Arjun Choudary, VP, Revenue & Growth, Instamart, said, "This campaign is a playful and engaging way to celebrate a new milestone for Instamart—broadening the scope of what we deliver right to your doorstep. What started with groceries a few years ago has now grown to include the widest selection of products, from home essentials and electronics to personal care items and more. Whether you're in need of a last-minute gift, a kitchen gadget, or just your daily necessities, it’s all available on Instamart. And the best part? It all arrives in just 10 minutes, making everyday convenience faster and more accessible than ever before."
The film was conceptualized in partnership with the creative agency Moonshot.
Puneet Chadha, Founding member, Moonshot, said, “The brief was that all the items that used to take a couple of days to arrive are now on Instamart. So we thought, what’s the most extreme situation where you would need these products instantly. If you’re getting robbed and the new stuff takes two days to come, might as well ask the robbers to wait. The family just using the items while the robbers stand there awkwardly allowed us to show off the mega assortment in a very fun and visually unexpected way.”
