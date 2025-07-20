403
Ejari in Dubai: What are the smart players of the market hiding?
(MENAFN- Middle East University) The Ejari system, introduced by RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Agency) in 2010, has long been mandatory for all tenants and landlords in Dubai. At first glance, it is simply a registration of the lease. In fact, it is a powerful legal tool that affects the payment of utilities, obtaining visas, protecting rights in court and even the ability to increase rent. But this system has many nuances that are actively used by "advanced" tenants and landlords - often to the detriment of the other party.
What Smart Landlords Know
Splitting up the type of housing to increase rent
Some owners deliberately register housing with a distorted category (for example, a studio as a one-room apartment). This allows them to officially increase the rent by 15-20%, referring to the RERA index. Such cases are not uncommon, and it can be extremely difficult for tenants to prove otherwise.
Blocking access to Ejari through the management company
If the property is managed by a company, the landlord can “blo”k” access to registration through third-party channels. In this case, tenants have only one option - to register Ejari through the same company and pay about 500 AED for it, although self-registration costs only 220 AED.
Manipulation of the amount in the contract
Sometimes the landlord indicates in Ejari an amount higher than the actual rental cost in order to rely on it in the future when increasing the price or registering mortgage papers. The tenant then loses the opportunity to prove the actual rental amount without additional documents.
Forced mediation through WhatsApp and AQARI
Since recently, Ejari can be registered through the AQARI WhatsApp bot. However, some agents assume the right of "exclusive registration", thereby imposing their services and commission, even if the rent has already been agreed upon directly.
What Tenants Often Don't Know
Ejari can be issued independently
The tenant has every right to register the contract without the help of an agent - through:
• the official Dubai REST application;
• one of the authorized Typing Centers;
• AQARI WhatsApp bot.
The cost of self-registration is about 220 AED. Intermediaries, as a rule, charge 2-5 times more.
Inconsistency of data is your risk
If the Ejari indicates an incorrect rental amount, type of housing or contract term, the tenant is responsible. This can lead to visa refusal, problems with DEWA (electricity and water) and difficulties in filing a claim at the Rental Dispute Centre.
RERA Index - protection against unjustified rent increases
The Department of Real Estate publishes an index of rents every year. If the landlord demands an increase, you have the right to request a reconciliation with the RERA index. If the current rate is in line with the market rate, the increase is illegal and the landlord can be fined up to AED 5,000.
Rights and Responsibilities: Who is Responsible for What
In the Ejari system, it is important to have a clear role for each party:
The landlord
• must register the contract in the Ejari system;
• is responsible for the correctness of the data;
• has no right to charge hidden fees or demand additional fees for "submission".
The tenant
• has the right to register independently;
• must ensure that the contract and the data in Ejari match;
• can file complaints with RERA and Rental Dispute Centre in case of violations.
Agent
• must be registered with RERA;
• has no right to charge a "renewal fee" without approval and a separate agreement.
Management company
• may be appointed as the sole operator for registration;
• is obliged not to interfere with the registration of the lease if all documents are available.
How to Avoid Traps
Here are some useful tips from Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, Director of Development Colife, a leading international rental and property management company in Dubai:
• Check the type of housing - a studio should not be registered as 1-BR.
• Register Ejari yourself, if possible.
• Waive additional fees if they are not specified in the law.
• Compare the requested rent with the RERA index.
• Keep all payment documents - they are needed in case of disputes.
The Ejari system was conceived as a guarantee of transparency, but in practice it has become a field of manipulation. To avoid falling victim to schemes and tricks, tenants and landlords must know not only the basic principles, but also the legal intricacies. In Dubai, renting a home is not just a matter of “ke”s” an“ a “con”ract.” It is a matter of rights, money, and the ability to protect yourself at every stage.
