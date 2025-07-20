403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The mall to unveil significant new tenant openings, enhancing community offerings in healthcare, education, and family entertainment.
(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, UAE – July 16, 2025 – Arabian Center, Dubai’s favorite community mall, is gearing up for an unforgettable Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), promising an exciting array of attractions and rewards for its visitors. The mall will proudly launch "Forest Adventures," an immersive, eco-themed activation, for the upcoming DSS, joining its ongoing "Shop, Win & Drive" campaign offering shoppers great chances to win Nissan Magnite SUVs. These initiatives will be complemented by the eagerly anticipated opening of several new tenants, further solidifying Arabian Center's position as a premier community destination.
From 20th July to 20th August, daily from 2 PM to 10 PM, the mall's Morning Court will transform into a captivating, forest-themed wonderland for "Forest Adventures." This unique experience is designed to engage families and children with nature and environmental responsibility through interactive play and learning, with themed eco-friendly giveaways for participants.
At the heart of "Forest Adventures" is a dedicated CSR initiative in collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). As part of this initiative, EEG will lead an engaging sustainability workshop where our young shoppers will have the special opportunity to plant Ghaf trees in individual pots. This activity will encourage children to connect with nature, while contributing to green projects across the UAE. Participants will receive a certificate of appreciation, recognizing their valuable contribution to sustainability.
The adventure continues with an AI-powered interactive photo booth where young shoppers can select their favorite animal and receive personalized photo printouts. Daily activities will also include face painting, slime making, and arts and crafts using recyclable materials. Experience the origami creations come together to form a large, evolving butterfly sculpture, a vibrant symbol of collective creativity and environmental consciousness throughout the campaign. On weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), families can also enjoy delightful puppet shows and engaging storytelling sessions.
Adding to the summer excitement, Arabian Center has launched its highly anticipated "Shop, Win & Drive" campaign. Shoppers who spend just AED 200 at any of the mall's outlets, until 31st August, will be eligible to enter a digital raffle for a chance to win Nissan Magnite SUVs. The mega draws are scheduled throughout the DSS period, ensuring multiple opportunities for shoppers to drive away with a grand prize. The upcoming draw dates are set for July 19th, and 26th; August 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd; and September 1st, promising a thrilling summer of wins at Arabian Center.
Wesam Aldora, General Manager, added: "This summer, Arabian Center will bring families together through imaginative, meaningful experiences. Forest Adventures will offer young visitors a chance to play, learn, and connect with nature in a fun-filled setting. The 'Shop, Win & Drive' campaign adds an incredible layer of excitement, offering our loyal shoppers the chance to win big. At the same time, we are excited to welcome new tenants who will expand our community's access to healthcare, education, and family entertainment. We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy a vibrant summer and discover what's new at Arabian Center."
New tenants strengthen Arabian Center's diverse portfolio
In parallel with the DSS celebrations, Arabian Center is also pleased to announce a wave of new tenant openings across key sectors, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive community hub.
Zaya Clinic, now open on Level 1, offers premium aesthetic and dental treatments, significantly enhancing the mall’s wellness portfolio. It provides a range of services, from advanced skincare and laser therapies to general and cosmetic dentistry, emphasizing personalized care with modern technology.
On the Ground Floor at Entrance C, Chubby Cheeks Nursery brings its well-established British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) early learning model to families. This leading preschool chain, with over 13 years of experience and 30 branches across the UAE, caters to children aged 45 days to 4 years in a nurturing and inclusive environment.
Meanwhile, Lemonade Play & Discovery Center, has opened its flagship location on Level 1, introducing a cutting-edge edutainment concept for children aged 6 months to 10 years. It's a thoughtfully designed space where children can explore play-based learning through creativity and social connection.
Al Arabi Trustees, located on Level 1, is set to open this month, bringing essential real estate registration services as an authorized trustee by the Dubai Land Department, offering increased convenience for property-related transactions within the mall.
Arabian Center continues to strengthen its position as a go-to community destination where shopping, education, healthcare, and family entertainment converge, promising a vibrant and meaningful summer season for all visitors.
About Arabian Center
A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, including a 62,000+ Homes R Us, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, Air Maniax, Fun City, Lemonade, including a 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious 600+ food court seating, banks, many medical centres including PRIME and Health Hub Plus, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.
Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1 million square feet over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is owned by The Real Estate Holding Company LLC part of Mr. Mohamed Juma Al Naboodah Group and managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.
From 20th July to 20th August, daily from 2 PM to 10 PM, the mall's Morning Court will transform into a captivating, forest-themed wonderland for "Forest Adventures." This unique experience is designed to engage families and children with nature and environmental responsibility through interactive play and learning, with themed eco-friendly giveaways for participants.
At the heart of "Forest Adventures" is a dedicated CSR initiative in collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). As part of this initiative, EEG will lead an engaging sustainability workshop where our young shoppers will have the special opportunity to plant Ghaf trees in individual pots. This activity will encourage children to connect with nature, while contributing to green projects across the UAE. Participants will receive a certificate of appreciation, recognizing their valuable contribution to sustainability.
The adventure continues with an AI-powered interactive photo booth where young shoppers can select their favorite animal and receive personalized photo printouts. Daily activities will also include face painting, slime making, and arts and crafts using recyclable materials. Experience the origami creations come together to form a large, evolving butterfly sculpture, a vibrant symbol of collective creativity and environmental consciousness throughout the campaign. On weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), families can also enjoy delightful puppet shows and engaging storytelling sessions.
Adding to the summer excitement, Arabian Center has launched its highly anticipated "Shop, Win & Drive" campaign. Shoppers who spend just AED 200 at any of the mall's outlets, until 31st August, will be eligible to enter a digital raffle for a chance to win Nissan Magnite SUVs. The mega draws are scheduled throughout the DSS period, ensuring multiple opportunities for shoppers to drive away with a grand prize. The upcoming draw dates are set for July 19th, and 26th; August 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd; and September 1st, promising a thrilling summer of wins at Arabian Center.
Wesam Aldora, General Manager, added: "This summer, Arabian Center will bring families together through imaginative, meaningful experiences. Forest Adventures will offer young visitors a chance to play, learn, and connect with nature in a fun-filled setting. The 'Shop, Win & Drive' campaign adds an incredible layer of excitement, offering our loyal shoppers the chance to win big. At the same time, we are excited to welcome new tenants who will expand our community's access to healthcare, education, and family entertainment. We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy a vibrant summer and discover what's new at Arabian Center."
New tenants strengthen Arabian Center's diverse portfolio
In parallel with the DSS celebrations, Arabian Center is also pleased to announce a wave of new tenant openings across key sectors, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive community hub.
Zaya Clinic, now open on Level 1, offers premium aesthetic and dental treatments, significantly enhancing the mall’s wellness portfolio. It provides a range of services, from advanced skincare and laser therapies to general and cosmetic dentistry, emphasizing personalized care with modern technology.
On the Ground Floor at Entrance C, Chubby Cheeks Nursery brings its well-established British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) early learning model to families. This leading preschool chain, with over 13 years of experience and 30 branches across the UAE, caters to children aged 45 days to 4 years in a nurturing and inclusive environment.
Meanwhile, Lemonade Play & Discovery Center, has opened its flagship location on Level 1, introducing a cutting-edge edutainment concept for children aged 6 months to 10 years. It's a thoughtfully designed space where children can explore play-based learning through creativity and social connection.
Al Arabi Trustees, located on Level 1, is set to open this month, bringing essential real estate registration services as an authorized trustee by the Dubai Land Department, offering increased convenience for property-related transactions within the mall.
Arabian Center continues to strengthen its position as a go-to community destination where shopping, education, healthcare, and family entertainment converge, promising a vibrant and meaningful summer season for all visitors.
About Arabian Center
A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, including a 62,000+ Homes R Us, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, Air Maniax, Fun City, Lemonade, including a 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious 600+ food court seating, banks, many medical centres including PRIME and Health Hub Plus, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.
Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1 million square feet over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is owned by The Real Estate Holding Company LLC part of Mr. Mohamed Juma Al Naboodah Group and managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment