Government Scholarship Tailored To Job Market Need

Doha: In a bid to meet Qatar's growing need for specialised skills and support the country's transition toward a knowledge-based economy, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has significantly expanded its government scholarship programme.

Among the newly added tracks are the economic and sports pathways, reflecting the increasing demand for professionals in fields such as tourism, hospitality management, marketing, and sports administration.

These areas are considered vital for driving national development and diversification.

“The job market today demands more targeted skills than ever before,” said Saleh Al-Muftah, Assistant Director of the Scholarships Department.

“Our new tracks are tailored to those needs-ensuring that our students are not only educated but employable in critical sectors.”

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that the update is part of a broader government strategy to align academic output with real-world needs.

“The Ministry developed the new scholarship framework in coordination with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and for the first time, it engaged with private sector stakeholders to identify future workforce demands-particularly within the knowledge economy,” said Al-Muftah.

The current government scholarship programme cycle opened on July 1, and over 1,200 students have already applied.

Applications remain open until September 30. Al-Muftah noted that many of the early applicants are top-performing students with scores above 90% in their final exams.

The new model not only offers more choices but also ensures that students are better supported in making informed decisions.

Ministry representatives are visiting schools across the country to raise awareness, while academic advisors help students match their passions and skills with the right specialisation.

“This is one of the most important decisions in a student's life,” Al-Muftah emphasized.

“We encourage every student to explore the Ministry's website, study the list of majors, and consult with mentors before choosing.”

Students are eligible to apply to globally ranked universities, with the program covering institutions among the top 200 worldwide, whether in the UK, US, or other countries.

All universities on the list are officially recognized and accredited.

Al-Muftah encouraged students and parents to explore the Ministry's scholarship portal thoroughly before selecting a major.

The website includes comprehensive lists of approved universities, eligible disciplines, admission requirements, and necessary documents.

“Students are often surprised by the wide range of available majors,” he said.

“It's essential that they choose a specialization that suits their interests, abilities, and values.”

The new tracks are also closely linked to Qatar's national priorities in education, economic development, and innovation.

As the labour market evolves, the government is ensuring that future graduates are prepared not only with degrees, but with the specialized skills necessary to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

“We've built the foundation-top schools, global university partnerships, and strong career support. Now it's about guiding our students to make the right academic choices for the future of Qatar,” Al-Muftah said.