Shah Rukh Khan Injured On Set Of 'King', Flown To US For Medical Treatment

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan sustained an injury while filming his upcoming movie titled King in Mumbai, Indian media reported on Saturday.

Following the on-set accident, the actor was flown to the United States to receive specialized medical care and undergo evaluation for his injury.

According to reports, the injury occurred in his lower back area but has not been classified as serious. Still, doctors have advised him to rest for at least one month.

The film King was originally expected to be directed by celebrated filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, but last year it was announced that Siddharth Anand-director of the blockbuster Pathaan-had taken over the project.

Filming for King began last year and is expected to continue through this year, with a theatrical release anticipated sometime next year, depending on production schedules.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film features his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a prominent role, alongside popular Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have flooded social media with messages of support and prayers for his swift recovery, showing the immense affection the actor commands globally.

Film industry colleagues have also expressed concern and support, hoping the superstar will recover quickly and return to work stronger than ever.

Despite the setback, production is expected to resume after Shah Rukh's recovery, and expectations remain high for King, which has already generated major buzz in Bollywood circles.

