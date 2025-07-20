Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bedouin Tribesmen Defy Ceasefire In Syria's Druze Region


2025-07-20 02:00:47
Armed Bedouin tribesmen in Syria's Sweida vowed to continue fighting on July 19, rejecting the ceasefire amid ongoing sectarian clashes with Druze groups. The violence challenges the Islamist-led government's grip on southern Syria as fighting, shelling, and fire engulf the region despite repeated calls for calm.

