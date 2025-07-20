Bedouin Tribesmen Defy Ceasefire In Syria's Druze Region

Armed Bedouin tribesmen in Syria's Sweida vowed to continue fighting on July 19, rejecting the ceasefire amid ongoing sectarian clashes with Druze groups. The violence challenges the Islamist-led government's grip on southern Syria as fighting, shelling, and fire engulf the region despite repeated calls for calm.

