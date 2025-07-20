Gold Price FALLS On July 20: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today: This article provides information on current gold and silver prices. Find out the rates for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver in the country today

Gold Price

Everyone advises buying gold or silver when prices are stable or declining. Today, gold prices remain unchanged. You can buy gold at yesterday's price.

This article provides gold prices in major Indian cities. We'll also look at whether silver prices are up or down. If you're planning to buy gold or silver today, check out the current rates.

22 Carat Gold Price Today

1 gram: ₹9,170

8 grams: ₹73,360

10 grams: ₹91,700

100 grams: ₹9,17,000

24 Carat Gold Price Today

1 gram: ₹10,004

8 grams: ₹80,032

10 grams: ₹1,00,040

100 grams: ₹10,000,400

Gold Prices in Major Cities

Today's 22 carat gold price per 10 grams in major Indian cities: Chennai: ₹91,700, Mumbai: ₹91,700, Delhi: ₹91,850, Kolkata: ₹91,700, Bangalore: ₹91,700, Vadodara: ₹91,750, Hyderabad: ₹91,700, Pune: ₹91,700, Ahmedabad: ₹91,750

Silver Price Today

Like gold, silver prices have also remained stable today. Here's the current silver rate information.

10 grams: ₹1,160

100 grams: ₹11,600

1000 grams: ₹1,16,000

Silver Price in Major Cities Today

10 grams silver rate: Chennai: ₹1,260, Mumbai: ₹1,160, Delhi: ₹1,160, Kolkata: ₹1,160, Bangalore: ₹1,160, Hyderabad: ₹1,260, Pune: ₹1,160