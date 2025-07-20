Will Continue To Inspire: Tributes Pour In On Sheila Dikshit's Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary.

Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi and the longest-serving female CM in Indian history, held the post for 15 years starting in 1998.

Under her leadership, the Congress secured three consecutive electoral victories in the national capital, firmly establishing its dominance during her tenure.

Taking to social media, CM Gupta posted, "Humble tribute to former Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dixit ji on her death anniversary."

The Congress party paid tribute to Dikshit, remembering her contributions to the capital's transformation and development.

"Respectful tribute on the death anniversary of Delhi's former Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit ji. Sheila Dikshit ji's commitment to development and her dedication to public service will always continue to inspire us all," the party posted on X.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media and paid homage to the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "On her punyatithi, we pay our heartfelt tributes to the Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who profoundly transformed the city. Her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of its citizens created a lasting legacy of inclusivity and growth."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined in paying his respects, writing, "On the death anniversary of Delhi's former Chief Minister Mrs. Sheila Dikshit, I pay my respectful homage to her."

Sheila Dikshit was inducted into national politics by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who included her in his council of ministers after taking office in 1984.

From 1984 to 1989, she represented the Kannauj parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh and served as a Union Minister, initially as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later in the Prime Minister's Office.

During her time in Parliament, she served on the Estimates Committee of the Lok Sabha and chaired the Implementation Committee for the Commemoration of Forty Years of India's Independence and Jawaharlal Nehru's centenary.

She also represented India at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women for five years between 1984 and 1989.

Although Dikshit lost the 1998 parliamentary elections to BJP's Lal Bihari Tiwari from East Delhi, she made a remarkable comeback later that year to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, a role she served until 2013.

She represented the Gole Market Assembly constituency in 1998 and 2003 and the New Delhi constituency from 2008.