South Korea Floods Leave 14 Dead, 12 Missing

2025-07-20 01:56:18
(MENAFN) South Korea faced devastating consequences after five consecutive days of intense rainfall, resulting in 14 confirmed deaths and 12 individuals still missing, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Sunday.

By 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), authorities had verified 14 fatalities while 12 people remained unaccounted for amid ongoing rescue efforts.

The relentless rain, which began Wednesday, compelled 13,209 residents nationwide to evacuate their homes, with 3,836 seeking refuge in emergency shelters as of Sunday morning.

The southern part of the country endured the brunt of the storm, experiencing extreme rainfall totals, including a record 793.5 mm measured in Sancheong county within South Gyeongsang province over a continuous 106-hour period ending at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Damage reports have documented 1,920 cases involving public infrastructure and 2,234 incidents impacting private property. These include washed-out roads, landslides, collapsed river facilities, flooded structures, and submerged agricultural land.

