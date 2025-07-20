403
Ukraine Proposes Another Round of Peace Talks with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that Kyiv has proposed holding another round of peace negotiations with Russia in the coming week.
According to Zelensky, Rustem Umerov—who led Ukraine’s delegation in prior discussions in Istanbul—has formally reached out to Russian officials with the offer to resume talks next week. The president shared the development during his nightly address to the nation.
"The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up," Zelensky stated. "Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire."
Umerov, who formerly served as Ukraine’s defense minister, was appointed on Friday by Zelensky as the new secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
Meanwhile, Russia dismissed a 50-day ceasefire ultimatum issued Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, rejecting his warning of “severe tariffs” as an unacceptable form of pressure.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated Moscow's position, stating that the Kremlin remains open to diplomacy and is willing to engage in talks to resolve the conflict.
