“World's Biggest Companies Choose Karnataka”: Priyank Kharge Highlights Bengaluru's GCC Dominance

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that 174 Fortune Global 500 firms have set up Global Capability Centres in India, with Bengaluru remaining their top choice

Bengaluru: Top Choice for Fortune Global 500 Firms' GCCs

"The world's biggest companies continue to choose Karnataka," Priyank Kharge said in a post on X, adding,“174 of the Fortune Global 500 firms have set up GCCs in India, and Bengaluru remains their first choice.”

Retweeting a news article, he said that with over 9.5 lakh professionals and a thriving innovation ecosystem, Karnataka is driving the digital transformation of the world's top enterprises.

State Unveils ₹100 Crore Innovation Fund, AI Centre of Excellence

Kharge added that under its GCC Policy, the Karnataka government has introduced a ₹100 crore Innovation fund and an AI Centre of Excellence to supercharge deep-tech research & joint academic-GCC projects.

"Under our dedicated GCC Policy, we've introduced: A ₹100 crore Innovation Fund + AI Centre of Excellence to supercharge deep-tech research & joint academic-GCC projects; Incentives for 1 lakh internships, skilling of graduates/diploma holders, and leadership development to future-proof talent; Fast-track approvals in 45 days, a one-stop GCC support cell, and digital access to commercial spaces - simplifying operations; 'Beyond Bengaluru' expansion - rental subsidies, EPF support, electricity duty exemption, and infrastructure grants in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi & more," Kharge said.

DK Shivakumar Announces ₹50 Crore for Each MLA Constituency

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for each MLA's constituency as part of its ongoing push to enhance development across the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar said,“We had made this decision in the budget. About Rs 8000 crores of funds were allocated for this. We will give this fund to the ruling and opposition MLAs. The funds have been given for public works, rural development, and the discretion of the MLAs.”

BJP Alleges Congress Bias in Fund Allocation to MLAs

However, the opposition BJP has raised objections, alleging that the Congress-led government has allocated Rs 50 crore exclusively to its own party MLAs.

In a post on X, BJP state president BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, "Are you the Chief Minister for Congress MLAs or for the state of Karnataka? In an attempt to save your wobbling Chief Minister's chair, to pacify the internal discontent within Congress, and to satisfy disgruntled Congress MLAs, you have released Rs 50 crore in funding under the Chief Minister's Constituency Development Program exclusively for the constituencies of Congress MLAs. You, who boast of having presented the budget 17 times, have tarnished the sanctity of the budget and displayed nepotism, proving yourself to be a hypocritical socialist."