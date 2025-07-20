YMIN Capacitors Empower Server Motherboards, Establishing A Foundation For High-Performance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 18, 2025 7:51 pm - YMIN capacitors offer a variety of capacitor solutions for server motherboards, thanks to their low ESR, excellent high-temperature resistance, long lifespan, and strong ripple current handling capabilities.

As the number of cores in server processors continues to increase and system demands rise, the motherboard, serving as the central hub of the server system, is responsible for connecting and coordinating key components such as the CPU, memory, storage devices, and expansion cards. The performance and stability of the server motherboard directly determine the overall system's efficiency and reliability. Therefore, the internal components must possess low ESR (Equivalent Series Resistance), high reliability, and long lifespan in high-temperature environments to ensure long-term stable operation of the system.

Application Solution 01: Multilayer Polymer Aluminum Solid Electrolytic Capacitor & Tantalum Capacitors

When servers operate, they generate extremely high currents (with a single machine reaching over 130A). At this time, capacitors are needed for energy storage and filtering. Multilayer polymer capacitors and polymer tantalum capacitors are mainly distributed on the server motherboard in the power supply sections (such as near the CPU, memory, and chipsets) and in the data transmission interfaces (such as PCIe and storage device interfaces). These two types of capacitors effectively absorb peak voltages, preventing interference with the circuit and ensuring smooth and stable output from the server as a whole.

YMIN's multilayer capacitors and tantalum capacitors have outstanding ripple current resistance and generate minimal self-heating, ensuring low power consumption for the entire system. Additionally, YMIN's MPS series of multilayer capacitors have an ultra-low ESR value (3m? Max) and are fully compatible with Panasonic's GX series.



02 Application: Conductive Polymer Aluminum Solid Electrolytic Capacitors

Solid-state capacitors are typically located in the voltage regulator module (VRM) area of the motherboard. They convert the high-voltage direct current (such as 12V) from the motherboard's power supply to the low-voltage power required by various components in the server (such as 1V, 1.2V, 3.3V, etc.) through DC/DC buck conversion, providing voltage stabilization and filtering.

The solid-state capacitors from YMIN can quickly respond to the instantaneous current demands of the server components due to their extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR). This ensures stable current output even during load fluctuations. Additionally, the low ESR effectively reduces energy loss and enhances power conversion efficiency, ensuring that the server can operate continuously and efficiently under high load and complex application environments.

03 Summary

