All-In-One Livestock Management App Empowering Farmers Nationwide - Gau Sampurna

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 19, 2025 12:17 am - A farmer-friendly app for Indian dairy farmers offering health tracking, feeding and expert support, all-in-one platform to boost livestock productivity.

In a significant breakthrough for the Indian dairy industry, Gau Sampurna is transforming the market by bringing nutrition, digital cattle health reports, consultations with a veterinarian, and verified cattle-trading all in one convenient app. Developed to solve day-to-day challenges faced by farmers, Gau Sampurna fuses AI tools with the challenges of real-world needs. Farmers can scan their cows with their phones and quickly receive a verified health and fertility report, empowering farmers to treat early, sell better and breed more effectively. This AI cattle scanner provides farmers with the transparency and reassurance needed in negotiating better prices at market and obtaining veterinary care. It is recently collaborated with Karnataka Government in helping farmers take care of their cow with AI powered cattle monitoring tools like Gau Swastha.

Nutrition is Gau Sampurna's other key pillar. With doorstep delivery of cattle feed, Gau Sampurna ensures the livestock are provided with timely and quality delivery of nutrition appropriate to their lifecycle needs. Farmers will no longer need to travel long distances or be reliant on the cattle feed local middlemen. Farmers will get feed supplements, immune boosters and cattle health products all at one place.

Need to see a vet? The in-app vet consultation feature connects farmers to qualified veterinarians via the app across India, saving time, money and lives.

Finally, when it comes time to sell, the app allows cattle trading with verified buyers and reduces the risks of using WhatsApp groups or any other untrustworthy online platform. The app also helps farmers to generate upwards of 30% on the price with digital health verification and the reputable buyer network.

Gau Sampurna is not just an app, it can have a significant impact on India's rural dairy economy. Supported by technology, built for trust and ease, the app allows dairy farmers in India to feed, care, and trade their livestock effortlessly.