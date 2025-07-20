Hope4hardship Launches New Support Service For Grieving Homeowners

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 19, 2025 1:30 am - Hope4Hardship, a nonprofit organization providing free housing support for residents in financial distress, has launched a new service designed to help people who have inherited a home after the death of a loved one.

Dartmouth, MA, July 19, 2025 -- Hope4Hardship, a nonprofit organization providing free housing support for residents in financial distress, has launched a new service designed to help people who have inherited a home after the death of a loved one.

The service offers one-on-one guidance for those who are now responsible for a home they may not be emotionally or financially prepared to manage.

“When someone passes away and leaves behind a home, it can feel more like a burden than a blessing,” said Michael Russell, founder of Hope4Hardshipa spokesperson for Hope4Hardship.“Many people simply can't afford the upkeep, the taxes, or the mortgage. The house may need repairs they can't do themselves. They're grieving, overwhelmed, and unsure what to do next. We're here to help them figure it out.”

The service is free and confidential, and includes:Help understanding the mortgage or legal status of the home; Guidance on whether to keep, rent, or sell the property; referrals to probate attorneys, lenders, or financial counselors; and support avoiding foreclosure or legal action while decisions are made.

Hope4Hardship works with homeowners across Massachusetts who are at risk of losing their homes due to hardship, including death, divorce, job loss, or medical challenges. This new service was created in response to a growing number of calls from individuals dealing with inherited homes they're not sure they can afford.

“There's no playbook for this,” added Russell.“People need time, compassion, and someone to walk them through the steps. That's what we're here for.”

Anyone who has recently inherited a home and is unsure what to do next is encouraged to call Hope4Hardship at 508-501-9214 or visit hope4hardship to learn more.

About Hope4Hardship:

Hope4Hardship is a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping homeowners in financial distress avoid foreclosure and find a path to financial recovery. Founded by Michael Russell, the organization has already helped thousands of homeowners regain control of their financial future. For more information, visit