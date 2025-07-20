Heavy Rain Lashes Western Ghats In TN Orange Alert Issued For Nilgiris, Coimbatore
The current spell of rainfall is attributed to an east-west trough extending roughly at the mean sea level and an upper air cyclonic circulation positioned over the north interior Karnataka and its surrounding areas.
These systems are expected to bring significant precipitation to parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining states, with isolated places likely to receive rainfall up to 24.4 cm, according to the RMC.
According to the weather department, an orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially leading to disruptions and hazards.
As per the latest data, several areas in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts recorded intense downpours. Nilgiris registered 11.8 cm of rainfall, while Chinnakalar in Coimbatore received 11.2 cm in a single day on Saturday. Vint Worth Estate in the Nilgiris and Cincona in Coimbatore recorded 8.4 cm and 8.2 cm, respectively, on Saturday.
Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts, with forecasts indicating continued showers through Monday, July 21.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in up to 50 per cent of the weather stations across the state.
The RMC noted that the southwest monsoon remains active over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, and the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu.
The intensified rainfall activity in Kerala is also spilling over into the adjoining Western Ghats regions of Tamil Nadu.
B. Amudha, Head (Additional In-Charge), RMC Chennai, stated that the presence of an upper air circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and an east-west trough near Chennai's latitude is contributing to widespread rain.
She added that coastal Tamil Nadu districts may experience thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours due to the interaction between prevailing westerlies and sea breeze.
While the rain is expected to bring down maximum temperatures in some areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, interior regions such as Madurai and Karur may continue to face soaring temperatures as the weather systems are unlikely to affect those areas significantly.
