Ukrainian Intelligence Eliminates 'Kadyrovites' During Raid In Occupied Territory
"On July 17, the Legion's soldiers covertly advanced more than 30 kilometers deep into the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, eliminated the target, and returned from the mission without casualties," the statement said.
As a result of an explosive attack on a vehicle, three fighters from the Akhmat unit were killed. During the operation, intelligence was also gathered regarding the enemy's logistics, equipment, and command posts.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts Russian order to execute their own wounded soldier
The Freedom of Russia Legion issued an appeal to all peoples oppressed by Moscow, as well as to Russian military personnel: "Your lives are expendable to the Kremlin's command."
Earlier reports said that in the Donetsk region, special forces from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence unit "Prymary" destroyed six Russian radar stations and two S-300V missile launchers.
