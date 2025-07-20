Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
“Usyk Has Done It Again!”: Zelensky Congratulates Undisputed World Champion On His Victory


2025-07-20 12:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President shared his congratulations on Telegram .

“Oleksandr Usyk has done it again! An undisputed champion. A legend. One of our own,” he wrote.

The President expressed gratitude to the boxer for the strength and inspiration he brings to the entire country with every one of his victories.

“Thank you for stepping into each fight with Ukraine in your heart. Congratulations on the win - to you, to our country, and to everyone who cheered you on,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Usyk knocks out Dubois, retains undisputed world heavyweight titl

As reported earlier, Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBO titles, defeated Britain's IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (23-3, 21 KOs) in a rematch. The bout took place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, and ended with a knockout in the fifth round.

