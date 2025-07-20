“Usyk Has Done It Again!”: Zelensky Congratulates Undisputed World Champion On His Victory
“Oleksandr Usyk has done it again! An undisputed champion. A legend. One of our own,” he wrote.
The President expressed gratitude to the boxer for the strength and inspiration he brings to the entire country with every one of his victories.
“Thank you for stepping into each fight with Ukraine in your heart. Congratulations on the win - to you, to our country, and to everyone who cheered you on,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Usyk knocks out Dubois, retains undisputed world heavyweight titl
As reported earlier, Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBO titles, defeated Britain's IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (23-3, 21 KOs) in a rematch. The bout took place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, and ended with a knockout in the fifth round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment