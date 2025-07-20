Japan's Distribution Of Defence White Paper For Elementary School Pupils Considered“Most Inappropriate”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, Jul 20 (NNN-NHK) – The Japanese government's 2025 Defence White Paper, which was released recently, once again exaggerates the“security threats surrounding Japan.” Meanwhile, for the first time, the defence ministry this year, distributed a children's version of the annual report to elementary schools nationwide, fueling widespread concern.

According to NBC Nagasaki Broadcasting, a private broadcaster in Nagasaki Prefecture, the Japanese Ministry of Defence, distributed some 6,100 copies of the children's version to 2,400 elementary schools nationwide.

According to the defence ministry website, the children's version of the defence white paper consists of four sections. In the first section“Why the Self-Defence Forces are necessary,” the publication emphasizes that,“deterrence” is of vital importance for preventing wars.

The second section,“What is happening in Japan's surrounding areas,” portrays some neighbouring countries as“military threats,” claiming that,“the region where Japan is located is not safe.”

The third section,“What should Japan do,” further explains why Japan needs to increase its defence spending and enhance its defence capabilities, pointing out that, the so-called“counterattack capability” is the key to strengthening its defence, while the fourth section introduces the disaster relief functions of the Self-Defence Forces.

An online version of the children edition, based on the Defence White Paper, published annually, has been released on the Internet by the defence ministry since 2021, but this year marked the first time that it has been made in the form of a book and sent to elementary schools.

The move raised concerns among people from all walks of life, as it is believed that elementary school students have not yet fully developed their independent thinking skills, and schools should be places that foster values such as respect, peace, kindness and diversity, rather than places to create crises and incite hostility.

Japanese historian, Atsushi Kouketsu believes that, instilling in children the notion that a neighbouring country is a“threat” will cause them to develop prejudice against that country, thereby weakening their curiosity and interest in learning about that country.

“What is important is to foster an awareness of understanding and respect, and deepen a sense of friendship and goodwill through exchanges and learning of historical and cultural knowledge,” said Kouketsu in an interview.

“The children's version of the Defence White Paper is the most inappropriate textbook.” Koketsu emphasised that, to cultivate historical awareness, one must first learn the correct historical facts.

The introduction of the children's version of the defence white paper into elementary schools makes people even more worried that the Japanese government is further pushing for a“rightward shift” in the education sector and even the entire country.

According to local media reports, civil groups, including the Nagasaki Prefecture chapter of the New Japan Women's Association, submitted a request to the Nagasaki Prefecture Board of Education, hoping that the defence ministry's distribution of the children's version of the“Defence White Paper” to elementary schools would be withdrawn.

They argued that, the Japanese government, disregarding the fact that children are in the process of growing up, is forcibly instilling its own viewpoints into them, which is an unacceptable behaviour.