BRICS Journalists Association Decries EU Sanctions, Terms Move Attack On Press Freedom

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The BRICS Journalists Association has strongly condemned the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on the organization, terming the move as an ill-informed, politically motivated attempt to muzzle press freedom and silence narratives from the Global South.

In a statement, Nonkululeko Mantula, Co-Chairperson of the Association and CEO of GSQ Media, asserted that the sanctions not only violate the principles of freedom of speech but also contradict the EU's proclaimed commitment to democracy and human rights.

“These sanctions represent a blatant attempt to silence independent journalism-especially from the Global South. It is a direct attack on media practitioners who report truthfully, critically, and independently on global developments,” Mantula stated.

She reiterated that the BRICS Journalists Association is a public, non-state entity whose core mission is to promote truthful information, uphold journalistic integrity, and unite media professionals across the BRICS bloc and beyond. The Association, she noted, has collaborated with credible global organizations such as the Global Fact-Checking Network and the Global Digital Forum, demonstrating its legitimacy and commitment to professional standards.

Mantula questioned the rationale behind labelling the Association as part of“Russia's destabilising actions abroad,” pointing out that the EU's decision lacks credible evidence and undermines existing international frameworks.

“The European Union's actions violate several international conventions and declarations on the protection of journalists, including the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, the Geneva Conventions, and the Declaration on Mass Media and Human Rights,” she noted.

She further cited the Association's repeated efforts to protect media workers across BRICS countries, including submitting dozens of formal appeals to the United Nations and UNESCO regarding cases of violence, criminalization, and killings of journalists.

“These sanctions are not only misdirected-they are a slap in the face of every journalist working under threat, especially in conflict zones,” Mantula said.“They send a dangerous message that truth-tellers from the Global South are to be punished, not protected.”

The Association is calling on the United Nations, UNESCO, and all international media watchdogs to intervene, condemn the sanctions, and defend the right to free expression and independent journalism, particularly in underrepresented regions.

“We will not be silenced,” Mantula declared.“The BRICS Journalists Association stands firm in defending media freedom, and we urge global solidarity against unjust efforts to suppress it.” - NNN-AGENCIES