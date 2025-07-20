Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For THESE Places

Widespread rains are lashing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, particularly heavy in Telangana. Weather officials say the rain isn't letting up anytime soon. Here are the details

Weather

Three days of continuous rain have severely impacted southern and central Telangana districts, causing streams and rivers to overflow. Hyderabad is especially hard hit, with flooded roads and massive traffic jams. Commuters faced major delays, especially during the evening rush hour.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center predicts five more days of rain due to the southwest monsoon. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain on July 20th and 21st, especially in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Nagar Kurnool districts.Low-lying areas are flooded across the state. Hyderabad areas like Kapra, Uppal, Malkajgiri, and Saroornagar are heavily waterlogged, causing difficulties for students and commuters. Traffic jams lasted for hours. Officials advise going out only if absolutely necessary, especially for children and the elderly.Telangana saw heavy rainfall on Saturday. Pulkal (Sangareddy) received 11 cm, Chevella (Rangareddy) 11 cm, and Yadagirigutta (Yadadri) 10 cm. Kapra in Hyderabad recorded the highest at 7.7 cm, followed by Uppal with 6.8 cm.The Meteorological Department forecasts rain for Andhra Pradesh, including moderate rain in north Andhra, especially Visakhapatnam, due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Moderate rain is also expected across the coast and north Andhra. Rayalaseema is also expected to receive rain on Sunday.