UAE Summer Break: Parents Urged To Monitor Kids' Increased Video Game Usage

As summer vacation begins and children spend more time playing video games, the Dubai Police's Cybercrime Department emphasised the importance of family supervision in protecting kids from potential risks and crimes associated with these games.

They urged parents to educate their children on the importance of avoiding communication with strangers through game features.

The Cybercrime Department highlighted that increased video game usage during the summer break necessitates active family involvement as the first line of defence.

"This oversight is crucial for safeguarding children against cybercrime risks and addressing unhealthy behaviours such as bullying and digital addiction," they added.

The Department encouraged parents to be vigilant about game content and assess its appropriateness for their children's age. They highlighted the need to be aware of interactive features that may allow direct communication with strangers, who could exploit children for crimes like fraud, extortion, or other offenses against public decency.

The Cybercrime Department advised parents to take several precautions to protect their children from risks associated with video games, including activating parental controls on devices, consistently monitoring their children's online behaviour, checking the types of games they play , and ensuring those games are age-appropriate.

Additionally, they stressed the importance of reminding children not to share personal information or photos in games, setting specific limits on gaming time, and offering alternative recreational and educational activities during the vacation.

The Cybercrime Department emphasised that if cybercrimes related to video games occur, reports can be submitted to the police through the 'e-Crime' platform, by calling 901, or via the Dubai Police app or website.

The Department also encouraged parents to visit Dubai Police's educational online platform to learn more about cybercrime. The platform offers valuable information in both Arabic and English, focusing on prevention measures against cybercrime risks and guidance on recognising and avoiding scams.

The platform is designed for all community members, including children, parents, everyday individuals, business owners, employees, and users of social media and the internet.