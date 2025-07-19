Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tour De France: Spectator Hit By Team Car During Stage

Tour De France: Spectator Hit By Team Car During Stage


2025-07-19 11:17:33
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit and knocked down a spectator during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycle race, TV footage showed on Saturday.

The team car was in the middle of the road to the Col de Peyresourde, about 200 metres from the top of the ascent, when it struck the spectator, who was cheering the riders on.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Organisers told Reuters they were not aware of the accident while Ineos-Grenadiers were not immediately available for comment.

MENAFN19072025000049011007ID1109822242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search