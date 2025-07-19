Tour De France: Spectator Hit By Team Car During Stage
An Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit and knocked down a spectator during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycle race, TV footage showed on Saturday.
The team car was in the middle of the road to the Col de Peyresourde, about 200 metres from the top of the ascent, when it struck the spectator, who was cheering the riders on.
Organisers told Reuters they were not aware of the accident while Ineos-Grenadiers were not immediately available for comment.
