'I Missed Boxing': Filipino Star Pacquiao Makes Weight For His Awaited Return To The Ring

Filipino star Manny Pacquiao comfortably made the weight for his comeback world title fight against Mario Barrios , tipping the scales at just under the 147-pound welterweight limit.

The 46-year-old eight-division world champion, who is returning to the ring after a four-year absence , weighed in at 146.8 lbs during a packed ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao's opponent in Saturday's fight, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Barrios, was also inside the weight limit at 146.2 lbs.

"I'm so happy I'm back because boxing is my passion and I missed boxing," Pacquiao said after making the weight.

The Filipino star, whose last victory came against Keith Thurman in 2019, is aiming to pull off an upset victory in Saturday's bout.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 knockouts) announced his return to boxing in May, taking advantage of a WBC rule that allows former champions to request a direct title shot when coming out of retirement.

He will be facing the much younger Barrios, who will take a 29-2-1 record in Saturday's contest.

Barrios, 30, said he was unfazed by the prospect of taking on living legend Pacquiao, who could become the first fighter to win a major world title after being inducted to boxing's Hall of Fame.

"I'm approaching this the same way I have all my other fights, I treat it as just another title defence," Barrios said. "Manny has accomplished so much, but it's my time now."