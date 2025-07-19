Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Agrees To Start Talks With Gulf Nations On Strategic Ties

EU Agrees To Start Talks With Gulf Nations On Strategic Ties


2025-07-19 11:17:28
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

European Union member states approved the launch of negotiations with six Gulf countries as the bloc seeks to broaden its international partnerships, Bloomberg reported.

European affairs ministers gave the green light to the opening of talks aimed at concluding bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreements with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, during a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

Negotiations are expected to begin as soon as possible and to address a broad spectrum of issues, including security and energy, as the EU is stepping up efforts to diversify relationships.

“Through the Strategic Partnership Agreements, we aim to take our cooperation to the next level,” European Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica told Bloomberg.

MENAFN19072025000049011007ID1109822237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search