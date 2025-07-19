Air India Express Plane Diverted Back To Hyderabad Shortly After Takeoff

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad, bound for Phuket, has diverted and returned to its point of origin.

The diversion on flight IX 110 occurred shortly after take-off, on "account of a technical issue," according to an Air India Express spokesperson.

The crew "exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad," the spokesperson said.

The airline arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, and "provided refreshments to guests during the delay." The flight has "since departed," the airline added.

Air India Express spokesperson said the airline "regrets the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations."