Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran: At Least 21 Dead, Nearly 30 Injured As Bus Overturns, State Media Says

Iran: At Least 21 Dead, Nearly 30 Injured As Bus Overturns, State Media Says


2025-07-19 11:17:27
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

At least 21 people were killed and nearly 30 injured when a coach overturned in southern Iran on July 19, state media reported.

The accident, the cause of which remains unclear, occurred near Kavar, a town about 1,000km (600 miles) from the capital, Tehran.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

"Unfortunately, 21 deaths have been recorded," Kavar Hospital director Mohsen Afrasiabi told state television, adding that 29 people were injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iranian media showed images of a coach lying on its side on a mountain road.

Iran has a poor road safety record, with nearly 20,000 deaths from traffic accidents in the 12 months to March, according to official news agency IRNA.

MENAFN19072025000049011007ID1109822233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search