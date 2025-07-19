Iran: At Least 21 Dead, Nearly 30 Injured As Bus Overturns, State Media Says
At least 21 people were killed and nearly 30 injured when a coach overturned in southern Iran on July 19, state media reported.
The accident, the cause of which remains unclear, occurred near Kavar, a town about 1,000km (600 miles) from the capital, Tehran.
"Unfortunately, 21 deaths have been recorded," Kavar Hospital director Mohsen Afrasiabi told state television, adding that 29 people were injured.
Iranian media showed images of a coach lying on its side on a mountain road.
Iran has a poor road safety record, with nearly 20,000 deaths from traffic accidents in the 12 months to March, according to official news agency IRNA.
