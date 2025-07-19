Oman: Two Arrested After Massive Drug Haul Seized From Fishing Vessel

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, authorities in Oman intercepted a fishing vessel attempting to illegally enter its territorial waters and arrested two individuals of Iranian nationality on charges of drug smuggling.

The Omani Coast Guard, in co-ordination with the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, intercepted the boat.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were in possession of large quantities of crystal meth, hashish, marijuana, and more than 68,000 psychotropic pills.

The suspects are currently in custody, and legal procedures are underway.

On May 27, two individuals were arrested for possession of more than 20kg of drugs in the Sultanate. The General Directorate for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances at Royal Oman Police said that the two - an Egyptian and a Sudanese - were apprehended for possessing more than 20kg of crystal methamphetamine and hashish.

Oman has been stepping up its crackdown on narcotics in recent years, focusing on intercepting drug smuggling networks and dismantling distribution channels.